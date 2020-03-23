Mexico border referendum cancels massive Corona brewery

The company that brews Corona beer has taken another blow with a Mexican government announced that it won't allow a massive, partly-built $1.5 billion brewery on the border after residents rejected it in a referendum.

Victor N.Y.-based Constellation Brands had already suffered a wave of what it called unfounded rumors that sales of Corona beer had fallen due to confusion with the name widely used for the current pandemic.

Interior Department officials said Monday the government won't grant operating permits for the plant, which is about two-thirds built. It vowed to "seek out options for making up the damages." The govenment said 76% voted against the plant in a weekend referendum.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.