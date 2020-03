Greensboro Police said they are investigating after officers found human remains in a wooded area over the weekend.

WFMY reported the body was found on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Greensboro Police said their officers found skeletal remains off Whitley Way. They were found while officers were searching for a shoplifter in the area.

Greensboro police have yet to identify the remains.

