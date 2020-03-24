Garth Brooks performs tearful at-home concert on Facebook Live

Country power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed an emotional at-home show Monday evening.

The couple performed for more than 3 million people during their at-home concert on Facebook Live.

At one point, there were so many viewers the stream crashed the site.

Brooks and Yearwood performed many of their hit songs and some of their other favorite songs like "Hallelujah" and "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Fans saw Brooks get emotional while watching Yearwood sing "Amazing Grace."

At the end of the livestream Brooks told his fans, "we're all in this together."

