TN AG files petition, asks that utilities not be cut due to nonpayment

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed an emergency petition asking the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to keep utilities it regulates from disconnecting service for nonpayment during the state of emergency invoked by Governor Bill Lee due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that has caused uncertainty for many Tennesseans. I urge the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to work quickly to keep citizens connected regardless of payment status during this state of emergency,” said Governor Bill Lee.

The AG said many utilities have taken steps including suspension of disconnection, suspending or waiving late fees and other methods.

"The Commission has also issued a formal request to its regulated public utilities, including gas, electric, water, and wastewater/sewer, to provide ongoing reports including measures to ensure the continuity of safe and reliable service," the release from the AG said.

The petition would be a sure way to "ensure relief for Tennesseans from all utilities regulated by the commission," the AG added.

