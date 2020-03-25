Police: Florida man arrested for having child porn, Molotov cocktails

A Florida man faces child pornography charges after investigators said his account was linked to the download of more than 100 images and videos of small children.

WWSB reported that Bradley Negron-Cruz, 27, was arrested at his home in Sarasota after police said his Skype account was linked to the downloads.

Investigators said while at his home they found breakable glass bottles containing flammable substances often referred to as Molotov cocktails.

Deputies said Negron-Cruz admitted to destroying his electronic devices so law enforcement would be able to recover the images and claimed he made the Molotov cocktails for "self-defense."

WWSB reported Negron-Cruz was charged with 40 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a single felony count of Distribution of Child Pornography, and a single felony count of Possession of an Explosive Device.

He remains in custody without bond.

