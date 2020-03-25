Baby dies after attempted murder-suicide, Florida officials say

Florida officials are investigating after they say what appears to be a murder and attempted suicide left a five-month-old baby dead.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the parking lot of the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m., WJHG reported.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a five-month-old baby dead in a pick-up truck.

Investigators said the child's mother was in the hospital due to her injuries, and the baby's body was transported for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

