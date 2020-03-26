Tennessee program connects people out of work due to coronavirus with jobs

Governor Bill Lee announced a new program called the Tennessee Talent Exchange which will help businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative can be found onJobs4tn.gov and is partnered with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association, Tennessee Retail Association, and Hospitality TN.

Officials say that the point of the initiative is to connect those out of work with companies who have seen a surge in business, and for them to hire the workers.

