Halls photographer snaps smiles in time of uncertainty

Years from now many of us will remember the coronavirus pandemic through pictures. It's the exact reason why a Halls photographer is making sure to snap smiles for free.

Allison Roop, a photographer of 6 years, found a picture perfect moment in her neighborhood, even in a time far from it as daily life is on hold.

“We’re just family right now. We do things as family. We have no agenda. No extra curricular. Nothing,” Roop told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant.

Family is exactly what the Halls native wants people to remember. It's all part of a national trend #TheFrontStepsProject. Photographers across the country are snapping family portraits while everyone is stuck home in isolation together.

“It really felt like for thirty minutes — that nothing was going on in the world. It was cool that people were on their front porches laughing with their families and spending time together," Roop said. “This is going back to living simple and spending time with your family.”

Family portraits would normally cost up to $200. Roop and other photographers are giving the time for free in a time of uncertainty. Instead, she's asking for donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“This is probably going to be in their history books. When they go to school — they’re going to talk about this.”

And for the little ones too young to remember, they'll look at the pictures and see a smile.

“To be able to look back and laugh and know we made it through as a family," Joanna Parsons, a neighbor, said.

You can follow Roop's work on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.