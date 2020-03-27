Handling mail amid coronavirus: Low risk but wash your hands

Health experts say there's very low risk of catching the coronavirus from handling mail and packages.

But they say to avoid touching your face and wash your hands after handling the mail. Those making deliveries are taking steps to try to protect themselves.

They're no longer requiring signatures for packages, wearing gloves, cleaning off areas at the post office and trying to steer clear of customers.

The union for letter carriers says 51 postal employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and that nearly 2,000 are in quarantine.