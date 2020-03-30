Liz Weston: Don't give your adult kids your house

Parents sometimes transfer title on their house to an adult child in an attempt to sidestep probate or to keep the home from being lost to pay for nursing home care. This is usually a big mistake, as your heirs may be hit with a larger tax bill, and Medicaid can apply a penalty period that can disqualify you from receiving benefits. Transferring a home can also put it at risk of being lost through a child's divorce or bankruptcy. Better solutions include a "transfer on death" deed (available in many states) or a living trust. If the mistake has already been made, there may be ways to fix it.