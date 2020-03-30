WATCH: Alabama girl tells story of being lost for two days in woods

Evelyn “Vadie” Sides was missing for two days in a heavily wooded area in rural Lee County before she was found Friday afternoon. All she had with her was her dog.

Over the weekend, Vadie was recovering but doing well.

In fact, Vadie was doing well enough that her mother, Amanda Sides, posted on Facebook that the brave 4-year-old girl wanted to share what happened when she disappeared on Wednesday afternoon.

You can watch the video below:



