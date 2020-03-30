Tennessee attorney arrested for allegedly raping babysitter

A Tennessee attorney was arrested for allegedly raping and kidnapping his daughter's teen babysitter.

WTVF reported that Rutherford County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested David Whelan in connection with the incident.

Investigators said the rape reportedly happened at Whelan's home Friday. A detective said Whelan came home and raped the teen, but she was able to escape and call 911.

WTVF reported that deputies interviewed the victim and obtained warrants to get evidence at Whalen's home.

Whelan was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $130,000 bond. He must have a bond source hearing before a judge before being released.

A hearing on the charges is set Aug. 3 in General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.