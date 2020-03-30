Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform live on CBS

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are set to appear in a primetime special on CBS this Wednesday.

The special "Garth and Trisha Live!" will air on WVLT News at 9 p.m. April 1.

CBS said the couple will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G.

"After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way," said Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events Jack Sussman. "With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed."

