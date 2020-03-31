Man uses bucket truck to visit mom on third-floor of retirement home

An Ohio man got creative to visit his mother who lives on the third floor of a retirement home.

CBS reported that Charley Adams usually takes his 80-year-old mother to lunch or dinner every Thursday, but that routine has been upset due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams said his mom, Julie, has been going "stir crazy" inside the Windsor Estates Assisted Living.

Most of the country is under social distancing or stay at home orders, but Julie was "not willing to accept 'no' for an answer," Adams told Mahoning Matters. Relatives were allowed to visit residents through windows, however. So, Adams took a bucket truck to the facility to make it to his mother's window.

"I called and said, 'I'm right outside your window,'" said Adams. CBS reported he owns a tree preservation company.

Adams got in the bucket and had the truck raise him up, right to his mom's window. "I thought it would be funny — something to cheer her up a little bit," he said.

Joel Beeghly snapped a photo of Adams visiting his mom in the bucket truck. It went viral on Facebook and was submitted to Maohning Matters. Now, the photo has been seen nationwide as several publications have written about the son's devotion to his mom.

