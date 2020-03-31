WATCH: DIY home projects with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo

WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo is here to teach you a thing or two about working at home.

The Russos are tackling a DIY project at their Knoxville home and have been over the last few days.

"We've pulled up the carpet, and kind of turned it into an office," Russo said. The office is for his youngest daughter, who will be taking college courses from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Russo says one of the most important things to do is clean new flooring "making sure the wood is completely clean, no dust."

Russo gave some tips:

Use double-sided tape

Loctite Power Grab can help on wood surfaces

