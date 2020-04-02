Oak Ridge police set up memorial for dead newborn

The Oak Ridge Police Department said they were setting up a memorial with community-donated items in memory of a dead newborn.

Investigators said they discovered the baby's body along the Melton Lake Greenway after getting a tip.

A week after the body was found, police announced they were setting up the memorial in the infant's name at the parking area on Melton Lake at Edgemoor.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

