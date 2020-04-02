Kentucky man charged in murder of girlfriend

A Kentucky man was charged in the murder of his girlfriend after South Carolina officials got involved, WYMT reported.

Spartanburg police responded to an abandoned vehicle in the Chesnee community Wednesday night. Investigators said they found the driver, 35-year-old Anthony Hall.

Investigators said he voluntarily confessed to killing his girlfriend, 35-year-old Jodi Stapleton in Kentucky. Hall told them about the circumstances that led to Stapleton's death. WYMT reported that investigators contacted the Kentucky State Police, and KSP located the victim's body at a home in Menifee County.

Hall was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, along with other charges from crimes allegedly committed in South Carolina.

