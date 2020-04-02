Ohio attorney general issues cease-and-desist letter to Hobby Lobby

After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a stay at home order for his state, many businesses shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hobby Lobby, WOIO reported, was one of them; however, they decided to reopen Wednesday morning.

That didn't go over too well with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who later issued a cease-and-desist letter, forcing Hobby Lobby to close its Ohio locations.

By Wednesday night, Yost had received word from the retailer’s legal staff that the stores would be closed immediately, WOIO.

