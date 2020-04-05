Doctors, nurses leave homes to protect families from virus

Countless doctors and nurses who face an increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus are moving away from their families to protect them.

Health care providers have moved to campers, hotel rooms, tents, garages and other temporary housing as they risk exposure to a virus that has claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide.

Some hotels have offered them free rooms, and social media is full of efforts to match medical professionals with housing.

The extra layer of isolation means those on the frontlines are sacrificing even more, as they can't be with loved ones for emotional support during this stressful time.

