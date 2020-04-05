Kansas man charged in killings of girlfriend, her daughter

A Kansas man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her daughter.

The suspect, Daniel Lopez, hasn't been arrested. He is charged in the deaths of 25-year-old Mickayla Sorell and 8-year-old Natalya Sorell.

Their bodies were found last Monday at their home in Wichita after Sorrell's colleagues reported that she hadn't turned up for work. Police believe the shooting occurred March 28.

KWCH reports Wichita police presented the case to the Sedgwick County Attorney's office Friday. Lopez is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

