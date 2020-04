The National Corvette Museum in Kentucky is taking its cars online to give people virtual tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WLKY reported that some events at the museum have been postponed, but they've decided to open up an online car show

You can go here to enter. The museum said entry is $10. You can upload a photo of your vehicle.

The museum is taking submissions from April 6 through April 13.

