Traveling pastor accused of distributing obscene material in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WSPA) -- South Carolina officials said they arrested a pastor for allegedly distributing obscene material, indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WSPA reported that Spartanburg County deputies arrested William G. Coats, of Newberry.
Sheriff’s Office officials said Coats is a pastor of Newberry Christian Ministries Church, which is a traveling church that reportedly meets in people’s homes.
Officials said Coats had been ministering to young teenage boys on multiple occasions. A teen victim reportedly told the Child's Advocacy Center that Coats asked him to take off his clothes, along with another young boy, while at a home in Spartanburg County.
WSPA reported that Coats was accused of getting into the shower with the victim on two occasions and performing a lewd gesture.
The sheriff's office also said Coats reportedly wrote a fictional book that has only been given access to certain people
Officials said the book allegedly included graphic accounts, including a section detailing a sexual assault.
WSPA reported that Coats has lived at several addresses across the country, and the potential for other victims exists.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Coats is asked to call Inv. Tiffany Hill at 864-503-4579 or email thill@spartanburgcounty.org.
