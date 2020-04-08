Traveling pastor accused of distributing obscene material in SC

South Carolina officials said they arrested a pastor for allegedly distributing obscene material, indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

WSPA reported that Spartanburg County deputies arrested William G. Coats, of Newberry.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Coats is a pastor of Newberry Christian Ministries Church, which is a traveling church that reportedly meets in people’s homes.

Officials said Coats had been ministering to young teenage boys on multiple occasions. A teen victim reportedly told the Child's Advocacy Center that Coats asked him to take off his clothes, along with another young boy, while at a home in Spartanburg County.

WSPA reported that Coats was accused of getting into the shower with the victim on two occasions and performing a lewd gesture.

The sheriff's office also said Coats reportedly wrote a fictional book that has only been given access to certain people

Officials said the book allegedly included graphic accounts, including a section detailing a sexual assault.

WSPA reported that Coats has lived at several addresses across the country, and the potential for other victims exists.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Coats is asked to call Inv. Tiffany Hill at 864-503-4579 or email thill@spartanburgcounty.org.

