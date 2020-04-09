Knoxville brewery's delivery man can serenade you with Britney Spears

A local brewery in Knoxville is doing all it can to uplift its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Daniel Beckner

Crafty Bastard Brewery is sending deliveries out to their customers, but it's not only drinks they bring. They're also bringing the gift of song.

On certain days, the brewery gives customers the option to be serenaded by delivery people.

You order what you'd like, and then you text your order to the brewery. They then reply with a song list, at which point you can reply with a song from the list. You pay, and the delivery driver will show up with your purchases and a play a song for you.

In the case of one delivery, the customer, Daniel Beckner, chose "...Baby One More Time," an iconic hit song by Britney Spears.

