Gov. Lee planning to reopen Tennessee in May

Governor Bill Lee announced he will extend Tennessee's stay at home order through April 30 with plans to reopen the economy in May.

"Defeating this disease once and for all requires advances...that are many months away," Lee said in briefing Monday. "Our economy cannot operate normally, and yet an open ended...shutdown" is not sustainable for Tennessee, he said.

Lee said Tennesseans would have to continue socially distancing in public, wearing cloth masks in public and hand washing even as "other restrictions" were relaxed.

Lee said further details on "our new normal" would be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.