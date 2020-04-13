NC woman puts kids in dryer as tornado hits

A North Carolina woman said she put her kids in a dryer as storms slammed parts of the South over Easter Sunday and Monday morning.

WITN reported that Jennifer Spaulding said she saw the tornado warning on her cell phone and grabbed her children from the living room of their mobile home in Onslow County.

Spaulding told WITN that she put her one and two-year-old in her dryer to keep them safe as the tornado hit. Less than two minutes later, she said a tree came crashing into their living room. Spaulding was stuck in her laundry room for a while but told WITN that she and her family were okay.

The National Weather Service in Newport confirmed a tornado produced debris in Onslow County detected by doppler radar around 9:45 a.m.

