UT receives $9.6M to aid students during COVID-19 pandemic

The CARES Act awarded $237 million to help students in Tennessee impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Lamar Alexander said 127 colleges and universities in the state will receive funding through the act.

The University of Tennessee will be awarded $9,629,157 through the grant.

The following East Tennessee colleges and universities will also receive money through that grant:

Tennessee Wesleyan University- $596,178

Maryville College- $700,944

East Tennessee State University- $5,548,379

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Knoxville) - $411,175

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Morristown) - $438,890

Tusculum University- $746,998

South College- $1,788,161

Johnson University- $498,858

To see how much each college and university in the state was granted click here.

