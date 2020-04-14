UT receives $9.6M to aid students during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Tue 6:21 PM, Apr 14, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The CARES Act awarded $237 million to help students in Tennessee impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Lamar Alexander said 127 colleges and universities in the state will receive funding through the act.

The University of Tennessee will be awarded $9,629,157 through the grant.

The following East Tennessee colleges and universities will also receive money through that grant:

Tennessee Wesleyan University- $596,178
Maryville College- $700,944
East Tennessee State University- $5,548,379
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Knoxville) - $411,175
Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Morristown) - $438,890
Tusculum University- $746,998
South College- $1,788,161
Johnson University- $498,858

To see how much each college and university in the state was granted click here.

