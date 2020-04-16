Arkansas man accused of threatening to kill officer on Facebook Live

Police have accused an Arkansas man of threatening to execute an officer while on Facebook live.

KSLA reported that police said 36-year-old Aaron Swenson was on Facebook live while driving into Texas.

Investigators said he was live, saying he was searching for a lone law enforcement officer so he execute and ambush them.

Officials said they viewed the video to figure out what he was driving and his general location, which led them to Swenson who was on Kings Highway.

KSLA reported the suspect saw officers and fled before one of his tires was deflated by a spike strip. He eventually came to a stop on Texas Highway.

Investigators said Swenson sat in his vehicle with his music blaring and ignored officers commands to exit for about 25 minutes before he set out of his vehicle, wearing a vest with an armored plate, and surrendered to police. Investigators said they found several guns in his vehicle.

KSLA reported that Swenson was taken into custody on a count of making terroristic threats against an officer, evading detention with a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

His bond has not yet been set.

