3 Cookeville nursing home residents die after testing positive for COVID-19

Three residents of a Cookeville nursing home died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to administrators of the facility.

Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County confirmed to WTVF that the deaths occurred at the facility and that one of the patients was asymptomatic. One resident died on April 11, one on April 12 and the third on April 14.

“Signature HealthCARE of Putnam is deeply saddened by these 3 losses. Our residents are like family to us, and the passing of any one of them is devastating,” Signature HealthCARE said in part.

Fifteen staff members and thirty residents tested positive for the virus. One resident has recovered and tested negative twice.

