Tennessee's safer at home order to expire on April 30

Tennessee's safer at home order will expire April 30, with "the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties" to reopen May 1.

The governor made the announcement in a press release Monday afternoon before adding during a press conference that some would be able to open April 27.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

Lee said during the conference that state parks would begin reopening by Friday, April 24.

The governor said that the team will work with Knox County, as well as several other counties outside of East Tennessee to plan their own reopening strategies.

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

According state officials, there are now more recoveries than active COVID-1 cases in Tennessee.

