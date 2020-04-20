NC, other states approved receive pandemic-related EBT benefits

North Carolina has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, to help families purchase food for children impacted by school closings due to COVID-19

North Carolina is one of the first four states to receive federal approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide these benefits, which are entirely federally funded. The others are Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“So many families are in need, especially with so many out of work right now. This approval helps people get assistance faster to feed their families,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

WECT reported that the program gives the benefits to families whose children are eligible for free and reduced lunch at school via an EBT card.

North Carolina families will receive $250 in P-EBT benefits per child, provided in two installments with the possibility of additional benefits if schools in North Carolina are closed beyond May 15.

Families will be able to use the P-EBT benefit to purchase food items at EBT authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores.

