Tennessee could relax social distancing at end of May, report says

A data model cited by White House officials says Tennessee might be able to relax social distancing rules by the end of May if certain standards are met.

The model, posted by the University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations (IHME), says relaxing social distancing policies could happen in Tennessee after May 25.

However, the state would have to ramp up containment strategies, that include testing, contact tracing, isolation and limited gathering size.

According to the model, Tennessee's peak was April 14. On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced that the safer at home order would expire April 30, with most businesses set to reopen May 1.

State health officials said that Tennessee, as of April 20, had more recoveries than active COVID-19 cases.

