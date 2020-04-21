Tennessee deputy dies from COVID-19

Officials said an employee with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked with detainees at the main jail, according to the SCSO.

In late March, authorities announced an employee at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.

According to SCSO, for several weeks they have used heightened screening procedures for detainees and pre-screening protocol for employees and vendors who enter the jail, including a health and travel questionnaire and temperature reading.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employee has tested positive for Covid-19. Watch the video for details. pic.twitter.com/Y3rCgE4qLQ — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 23, 2020

SCSO has learned that an employee who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. This employee worked with detainees at the main jail. We ask that you keep the family & friends of the employee in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/GjdqFO0b07 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 21, 2020

