Tennessee deputy dies from COVID-19

(Pixabay)
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials said an employee with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked with detainees at the main jail, according to the SCSO.

In late March, authorities announced an employee at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.

According to SCSO, for several weeks they have used heightened screening procedures for detainees and pre-screening protocol for employees and vendors who enter the jail, including a health and travel questionnaire and temperature reading.

