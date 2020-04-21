Florida attorney accused of operating prostitution ring

A Florida attorney was arrested after being accused of human trafficking minors, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

John Gillespie, 71, was arrested for allegedly operating a prostitution ring outside of his home in Melbourne, Fla. WWSB reported Gillespie was recently arrested after traveling to recruit victims as young as 16, for sexual favors in exchange for payments of up to $100.

Attorney General Moody said, “This behavior from a well-known and experienced attorney is repulsive."

Gillespie’s website states, ‘Never been a prosecutor, always on the right side of the innocent," according to Attorney General Moody.

According to the AG's office, Gillespie posted advertisements posing as the teens to set up dates with men on an escort site. He then allegedly lured the girls and held them hostage, saying they owed him money in legal fees, rent and for drugs.

Gillespie and a co-conspirator, Mark Featherman, are charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and human trafficking of a minor.

