Child tests positive for COVID-19 at Tennessee youth facility

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services said one juvenile tested positive for COVID-19 at a youth facility.

DCS said a juvenile was tested at the Memphis Center for Independence on Monday and received a positive test result Tuesday.

According to a release, the child has been quarantined and will "not return to the general program" until they are fully recovered.

In light of the positive result, DCS said they would be conducting mass testing at the youth facility.

The center is for males ages 13-18 who have been "adjudicated delinquent and placed into state custody."

