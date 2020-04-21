Most Pigeon Forge businesses set to reopen May 1st

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday he wouldn't be extending his safer at home order beyond the end of April.

The announcement prompted most businesses in Pigeon Forge to start planning their reopening for the beginning of May.

In a video posted to the Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page, all businesses will still take precautions to keep visitors and employees safe.

A spokeswoman said in the video that most lodging will reopen with contact-less check-in. She added that businesses would still adhere to social distancing guidelines, which may limit the number of people restaurants and other venues can admit. The Chamber expects dinner shows and other similar venues to reopen May 9th with limited seating.

While the spokeswoman says the Chamber expects the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to open back up on May 1st, the National Parks Service hasn't commented on a plan to reopen the park.

A number of events planned for later this spring have already been postponed, like the Music in the Mountains parade and the Spring Rod Run. Information on postponed events can be found here.

