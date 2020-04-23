Colorado motorcyclist helps elderly person cross street

A Colorado woman shared a sweet, simple video--a good deed.

KKTV reported that Melissa Babcock shared the video.

Babcock said she saw a motorcyclists drive, then stop upon observing an elderly person waiting at a red light. The motorcyclists got off their vehicle and waited with the elderly person to cross the street.

Babcock told KKTV that she didn't know the motorcyclists, but wanted to share their good deed, hoping to spread a little cheer.

