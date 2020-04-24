Gatlinburg reveals 'additional' guidelines for reopening

Gatlinburg released additional guidelines for businesses reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With tourism being our major industry, Sevier County leaders have collaborated and developed additional recommendations to further support the statewide guidelines, to help keep our

community healthy and safe," the City of Gatlinburg said in a release.

The information from Sevier County leaders came shortly after Governor Bill Lee revealed guidelines for retail and restaurants to reopen.

Under Lee's guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to reopen Monday at 50 percent occupancy. Additionally, Tennessee retailers are able to reopen on Wednesday at 50 percent occupancy.

To do so, they must follow these guidelines:

For restaurants

• Wear face coverings and gloves

• Report any symptoms of illness to supervisor

• Follow daily sanitation protocols

• Limit occupancy to 50% of seating capacity

• Space tables 6 feet apart

• Limit seating to 6 per table

• Use social distancing standards in waiting areas

• Keep bar areas closed

• No live music

• Screen customers with basic questions about COVID-19

symptoms

For retailers

• Wear dedicated cloth face coverings, gloves, and other personal protection

items as recommended by the CDC

• Report any symptoms of illness to supervisor

• Provide training on personal protective equipment based on CDC guidelines

• Sanitize hands with soap and/or hand sanitizer

• Stagger shifts, breaks, and meals to maintain social distancing

Protecting Customers

• Limit customer occupancy to 50% of store capacity

• Customers should wear face coverings inside stores

• Consider shopping hours for the elderly, medically vulnerable, and health care workers

• Establish one-way aisles and traffic patterns for social distancing

• Increase curbside, pickup, and delivery service options

• Prompt customers regarding the importance of social distancing

facilities as set forth by CDC guidelines.

The city has said that while nonessential travel is discouraged, they are taking steps to keep everyone safe.

In addition to the guidelines proposed by Lee, Gatlinburg said Sevier County leaders have recommended that restaurants close by 11 p.m., encourage contactless payment, cleaning credit car machines between each use and emailing receipts when possible.

They added that neither the county nor the city is actively marketing to tourists at this time.

