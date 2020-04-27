Tennessee kicking off coronavirus antibody testing

Officials said Monday afternoon that antibody testing would begin in Tennessee soon.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media that antibody testing will be rolled out to about 10,000 healthcare workers across the state.

Piercey added that the science behind the antibody testing for the virus is "still emerging." According to her, about 90 antibody tests have been marketed with only six being approved by the FDA. She added that the approved ones have yet to be widely distributed.

Ones not approved, she said, could "give you a false positive" and a "false sense of security" about protection from COVID-19.

Dr. Piercey added that they believe that 'most people...that have COVID-19 do develop antibodies ... What we don't know is if the presence of antibodies is correlated with immunity.' Piercey said that even if antibodies are linked to immunity, scientists and health officials don't know how long the immunity could last.

Until they know more, the "most reliable use" of antibody testing "is for disease monitoring," she said.

