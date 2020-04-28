SC woman accused of driving with child on hood of car, recording it

A South Carolina woman was arrested after being accused of driving with her five-year-old daughter on the hood of her car, police said.

WBTV reported that Rock Hill police arrested 26-year-old Thrista Johnson after video of the incident surfaced.

Police said the incident appeared to have occurred on Monday. After they received a recording, police said they were able to locate Johnson at the place shown in the video--Keiger Place Apartments.

Police issued a warrant for unlawful conduct towards a child, and WBTV reported Johnson turned herself in Tuesday.

According to police, Johnson was driving the car and recording the video.

Police say they have notified the Department of Social Services of the incident. The case remains under investigation.

