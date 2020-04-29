19 kids steal $1 million worth of vehicles in North Carolina

A North Carolina police department says a group of 19 teenagers and young children stole nearly 50 cars in a month-long string of dealership break-ins.

Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday the group has stolen cars from 20 dealerships in Forsyth County. According to police, the break-ins began on March 17, and the youths robbed some dealerships more than once.

Police said the 46 cars are worth more than $1.1 million, and 40 of them have been recovered. A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

WFMY reported that the children were aged from nine to 16.

