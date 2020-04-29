Tennessee testing long-term care facilities for coronavirus

Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that the state would be conducting widespread testing on long-term care facilities in the state.

The state will be partnering with the National Healthcare Corporation to test all residents and staff at their 38 long-term facilities.

Overall, Lee said there were 700 long-term care facilities in the state with 70,000 residents.

The governor said the move was to help the facilities determine positive patients and residents "even more quickly."

The state has compiled data showing positive cases from such facilities across Tennessee, but this would ensure that more facilities have access to the testing.

