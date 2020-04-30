Goodwill in 'desperate need' of clothing, household donations

Goodwill stores in East Tennessee plan to open Friday but are in 'desperate need' of clothing and household donations.

(WVLT)

"Our donations are down considerably and also the fact that this time of year in the school systems we do a sack pack material drive where elementary and middle school students are encouraged to donate and that was canceled because schools were closed. Now that we are opening we are in desperate need of donations," said special events and marketing coordinator Cindy Dodson.

Dodson said all donations, including shopping plastic bags, are set to be quarantined for three days before going on the floor. Employees will wear masks, glass barriers will be installed at the register and dressing rooms will be disinfected after each use.

Money made at Goodwill stores supports job training programs. Those programs are expected to continue online.

Store hours will be modified. The stores will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Stores are closed Sundays.

