SC breweries dumping out unsold beer because of COVID-19 shutdown

Some South Carolina breweries are dumping out unsold beer because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

WIS reported on one brewer, Terry Horne, who said compared to this time last year, sales are down 70% at his brewery.

Horne is the owner of Liability Brewing Company in Greenville. He said like other breweries in South Carolina, for the last few weeks they have been solely relying on to-go sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horne said almost all breweries rely on in-person taproom sales.

“Most of the breweries in the state are built around the taproom model,” he explained. “If that doesn’t work, these businesses can’t function.”

He told WIS that they have slowed down production. “We’ve only brewed two batches of beer since this all started. Which normally we would brew one to two batches a week.”

The state Brewers Guild said because of the shutdown and current alcohol laws in South Carolina, brewers are limited on how they can get their products out the door. Breweries can sell a limited amount of beer to a customer per day.

Brook Bristow is the Executive Director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild and told WIS that if the current conditions continue, about 80 percent of breweries in South Carolina will be closed within three months.

Horne said they will be dumping out about 17 kegs of beer that is no longer fresh by the end of the week.

“The shutdown has prevented us to sell those beers that would sell within 60 to 70 days,” he said.

Horne said if sales don't pick back up, he'll have to dump out about 270 kegs of beer over the course of 90 days. He said they would essentially be losing up to $70,000 worth of beer.

