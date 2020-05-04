Camera catches S.C. woman licking hands, touching items in restaurant

A South Carolina woman was arrested after she was accused of licking her hands and touching items at two businesses in Sumter.

WIS reported that Sumter police were called to the IGA on Pinewood Road for reports of a suspicious person Saturday. Officers said they found the suspect, Shenir Holliday, in the parking lot and said she matched the description of a woman wanted by county deputies.

Investigators said when they looked at surveillance video of the grocery store, Holliday could be seen licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food.

That incident came after the Sumter County Sheriff's Office put out an alert for a woman matching Holliday's description who was previously accused of licking her hands and touching things at an area restaurant.

WIS reported that, in that incident, a woman wearing sunglasses and a Champion one-piece jumpsuit entered a Sub Station and ordered food and a drink. Before paying, the woman licked her fingers as she got money to give the employee, according to the police report. The report added that, as her sub was being made, the woman licked her palm and rubbed her hand over the store's debit machine.

WIS reported the woman was also seen licking quarters and putting them in the store's tip jar before leaving without her food.

On her way out, witnesses told deputies the woman said, “It’s in God’s hands now.”

Investigators charged Holliday with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and gave her a citation for violating South Carolina's 'home or work' order.

The sheriff’s office also charged her with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering for the Sub Station incident.

If found guilty of all charges, WIS reported she could face a maximum of 60 years in prison. Officials said Holliday was tested for COVID-19, but the results have not come back yet.

