Colorado teen accused of killing cat now accused of killing nurse

A Colorado teenager accused of killing a cat in October 2019 is now accused of killing a nurse in Colorado Springs.

KKTV reported that police got a call on April 28 for a welfare check on 44-year-old Bridget Kenner. They found her dead inside a home on Fallgold Court. She worked as a nurse with Centura Health.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the news regarding Bridget’s death," spokesperson Andy Sinclair with Centura Health wrote to 11 News. "Our Centura-Penrose-St. Francis Health Services family sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends across the community. Bridget was a registered nurse with Centura for over 10 years -- we shall miss her."

KKTV reported that 19-year-old Cohen Heath and an unidentified 16-year-old were arrested for first-degree murder. Heath was previously accused of killing a cat in October 2019. According to court documents, he told investigators he was high on meth and hearing voices in his head telling him to kill something. The affidavit claimed Heath considered killing his friend who was sleeping over or his own mother, but he opted to kill the cat instead because it would be easier. He was booked on charges of felony animal cruelty, bonded out of jail in October, but reportedly failed to show up for court in the months since.

KKTV reported that Heath is being held at the El Paso County Jail with no bond on Kenner's death. The other teen was booked into the Spring Creek Youth Services Center.

