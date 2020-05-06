SC student arrested for illegally possessing machine guns had researched mass killings, police say

Investigators say a South Carolina student who was arrested for illegally possessing 90 guns had researched mass killings.

WLTX reported that Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr. was charged Tuesday with wire fraud, mail fraud and illegal possession of machine gun. Kimpton was reportedly a student at Midlands Technical College. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Kimpton was in possession of 90 weapons, more than 20,000 bullets and five bump stocks when they searched his properties.

WLTX reported authorities said he bought firearms, bullets and tactical gear from online sellers, but later contested the sale and claimed he never received the items.

Investigators said Kimpton had also been researching mass killings.

Kimpton was arrested Friday, and WLTX reported that his attorney is continuing to seek bond in the case.

