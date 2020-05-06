Knox County Schools announces tentative graduation plans

Knox County Schools announced tentative graduation plans for late this summer.

Superintendent Bob Thomas made the announcement Wednesday during a board of education meeting. The dates for graduation were set between late July and early August.

"Graduation ceremonies will be held between July 27th and August 8th at each high school and schools without a football field will hold graduation at World's Fair Park Pavilion," Thomas announced.

The ceremonies will be closed to the public, but will be streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing.

"We know that this is not an ideal situation, but please know that we are working hard that this will be a safe and memorable occasion for our seniors," Thomas continued.

Thomas says KCS will provide each family a recording of their high school's ceremony.

The plans are not final and rest on continued improvement in the state and the county with the virus.

