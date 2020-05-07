Smokers, those who vape could have higher risks of COVID-19

There’s emerging evidence about how smoking can increase your risk for severe complications of the COVID-19 disease.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham discussed those risk factors Wednesday. Dr. Susan Walley told WBRC that smokers are more likely to develop severe complications from COVID-19

“Smokers are 2.4 times more likely to develop severe symptoms of COVID-19,” Walley said.

“So, that’s being on a breathing machine, going to ICU, and death. So, smokers in that meta-analysis, there were 5 different studies they looked at, were 2.4 times more likely to have severe COVID-19 disease,” Walley said.

The Centers for Disease Control has said there are certain risk factors that put people at higher risk for developing COVID-19, like being 65 years of age or older or having a chronic medical condition.

And while you may not have any control of those issues, Dr. Walley said smoking and vaping are habits you can control.

“You can’t change your age, and for many of these diseases there are treatments, but not necessarily a cure or one that can happen quickly, but we do know that we can quit smoking and vaping and hopefully decrease your risk of severe progression of severe diseases,” Dr. Walley said.

According to Dr. Walley, there is no data yet that links vaping to COVID-19, but there is evidence to support the claim that vaping is just as damaging as smoking.

“As you can imagine, that hand to mouth action we’re constantly telling people to wash your hands, don’t put your hands up to your face, and so that’s also been postulated,” Dr. Walley said.

