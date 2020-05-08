Four charged after Kentucky high school student reports racial harassment

Two adults and two juveniles have been charged in connection to the racist harassment of a Kentucky high school student.

WKYT reported Madison County Southern High School student Macie Hill said that she received a barrage of racist insults from other students in a social media group chat.

She took screenshots of the conversations and posted them to her social media accounts where they quickly went viral.

These screenshots have gone viral online. A Madison Southern High School student says the racial slurs came after she was added to a group message with other students she doesn’t even know @WKYT pic.twitter.com/98Vl9y3n05 — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) May 7, 2020

WKYT reported the four people charged were cited to court, but were not immediately arrested.

