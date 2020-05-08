Four charged after Kentucky high school student reports racial harassment

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) -- Two adults and two juveniles have been charged in connection to the racist harassment of a Kentucky high school student.

WKYT reported Madison County Southern High School student Macie Hill said that she received a barrage of racist insults from other students in a social media group chat.

She took screenshots of the conversations and posted them to her social media accounts where they quickly went viral.

WKYT reported the four people charged were cited to court, but were not immediately arrested.

