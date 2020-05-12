LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant has retired his "Mamba" nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon's death in a helicopter crash. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed as they flew to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles. The Thousand Oaks-based facility announced Tuesday it would return to its original name of Sports Academy and retire the "Mamba" name to the rafters. The helicopter crash remains under investigation.
Kobe Bryant's sports academy retires "Mamba" nickname
Posted: Tue 9:25 AM, May 12, 2020 |
Updated: Tue 2:30 PM, May 12, 2020